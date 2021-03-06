Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) issued its earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%.

Shares of RUTH stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,964. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $837.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $24.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RUTH. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

