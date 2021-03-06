Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Bought by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,540. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $96.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

