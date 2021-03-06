Short Interest in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Drops By 35.6%

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,480,000 shares, a decrease of 35.6% from the January 28th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE ARLO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. 1,545,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,663. The stock has a market cap of $540.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.91. Arlo Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.33% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARLO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 507 shares of company stock worth $4,169 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,886,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,591,000 after purchasing an additional 621,440 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,293,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,659,000 after buying an additional 20,239 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,268,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 189,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

