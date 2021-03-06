Short Interest in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Drops By 21.6%

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the January 28th total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the fourth quarter worth $10,312,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,015,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,508,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bluegreen Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,786,000. 22.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BVH traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,540. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.42. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, and Charleston. The company also provides mortgage, VOI title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

