Short Interest in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Expands By 63.9%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 63.9% from the January 28th total of 793,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 919,062 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter worth $4,156,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter worth $4,056,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 248,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 239,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 67,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

GILT stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,753,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,698. The company has a market capitalization of $629.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.14 and a beta of 0.63. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

