Short Interest in Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Declines By 30.7%

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the January 28th total of 114,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 122,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HMLP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Sunday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

HMLP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.90. 174,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,625. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a market cap of $528.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. Höegh LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $4.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 43.54% and a return on equity of 20.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.07%. This is an increase from Höegh LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMLP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 97,781 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 35,022 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2019, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

