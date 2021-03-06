Short Interest in MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Increases By 65.9%

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a growth of 65.9% from the January 28th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MIXT shares. TheStreet upgraded MiX Telematics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on MiX Telematics from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MiX Telematics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 22,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,670. The stock has a market cap of $323.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.04. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.00.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $36.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.37 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MiX Telematics will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 139,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,272 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 277.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 63,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 46,806 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. 31.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager used to track hardware products and other assets.

