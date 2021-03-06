Short Interest in Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Increases By 65.1%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 395,400 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the January 28th total of 239,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 208.1 days.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Prosus stock traded down $5.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.97. The stock had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,112. Prosus has a 52 week low of $55.75 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.41.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

