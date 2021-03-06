Short Interest in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Grows By 64.3%

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 64.3% from the January 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Source Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Source Capital by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Source Capital by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Source Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,395,000. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Source Capital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Source Capital stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,941. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.02. Source Capital has a twelve month low of $24.23 and a twelve month high of $43.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

