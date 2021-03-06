Short Interest in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Declines By 32.8%

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the January 28th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 616,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Terex from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

Get Terex alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,608. Terex has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $44.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -730.00 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.19. Terex had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 17,584 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $749,254.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,108,850.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,879,987. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.