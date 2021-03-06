Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the January 28th total of 2,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIEN. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sientra in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sientra from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIEN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sientra by 252.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Matisse Capital bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sientra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sientra stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $7.12. 1,589,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,837. Sientra has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $359.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

