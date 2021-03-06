Skycoin Hits Market Cap of $49.32 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.47 or 0.00005153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a market cap of $49.32 million and $5.87 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Skycoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.45 or 0.00466933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.01 or 0.00068977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00078724 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00084163 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00051275 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.81 or 0.00459326 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Skycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Skycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.