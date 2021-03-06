SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives $32.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

Several research analysts have commented on SSRM shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ:SSRM traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,620. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.67. SSR Mining has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.69%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

