Staker One Day Volume Reaches $2.00 (STR)

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded 96.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. Staker has a market cap of $2,892.52 and $2.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Staker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Staker has traded up 101.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Staker

Staker’s total supply is 2,096,599 coins and its circulating supply is 1,522,796 coins. Staker’s official website is staker.network . Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Staker

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Staker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

