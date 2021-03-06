Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) Short Interest Up 62.5% in February

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the January 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMTOY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 731. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63. Sumitomo Electric Industries has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $15.51.

About Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells electric wires and cables worldwide. It operates through five segments: Automotive, Infocommunications, Electronics, Environment and Energy, and Industrial Materials and Others. The company offers wiring harnesses and electrical components; steel cords for tire reinforcement; steel wires for springs; wiring materials; optical lenses for infrared devices; abrasion-resistant parts/materials; heat shrink and heat-resistant tubing/tapes; magnet wires; aluminum bars/wires; spinel products; products for electronic devices; sintered parts; and EV quick-charger connector assemblies.

