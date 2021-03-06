TCTC Holdings LLC Buys 150 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 88,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $217.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $218.36 and a 200-day moving average of $192.25. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.