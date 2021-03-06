TCTC Holdings LLC Sells 486 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

TCTC Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 576 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 14,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $206.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $143.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.08 and a 52-week high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.33.

In other Honeywell International news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,892,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,146,887.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

