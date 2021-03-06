The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Allstate were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in The Allstate by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,924,000 after buying an additional 23,292 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $10,118,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in The Allstate by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

NYSE ALL traded up $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.62. 2,158,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,695. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $112.90. The firm has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.