The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 29,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 357,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 258,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,201 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,310,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,597,904. The company has a market capitalization of $218.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.67.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

