TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriState Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on TriState Capital from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on TriState Capital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in TriState Capital by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 47,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in TriState Capital by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in TriState Capital by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TSC stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 125,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,716. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $16.71. The company has a market cap of $827.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 2.10.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $50.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.55 million. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriState Capital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

