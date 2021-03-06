Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Sells 133,941 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,480,998 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 133,941 shares during the period. SEA accounts for 6.1% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $294,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SEA by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SEA during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

SE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of SEA from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of SEA in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

Shares of NYSE:SE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.76. 9,360,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,277,023. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.68. The firm has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a PE ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

