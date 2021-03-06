United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Short Interest Update

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the January 28th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In other United States Antimony news, major shareholder Kenneth M. Reed sold 209,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $186,655.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Lyle Parks sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,248,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,117,384. 7.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get United States Antimony alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United States Antimony stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) by 450.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,004 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of United States Antimony worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UAMY stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.14. 17,173,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,612,011. United States Antimony has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $2.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

About United States Antimony

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States and Canada. The company's Antimony division offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

See Also: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Antimony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Antimony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.