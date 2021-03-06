Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 36,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its position in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,697,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,835,000 after purchasing an additional 570,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $494,038,000.

Get Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTV stock traded up $2.78 on Friday, hitting $127.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,466,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,991. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.35. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $128.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.