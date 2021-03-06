Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Purchases Shares of 5,690 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,690 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,329,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,354,047 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,646,992,000 after purchasing an additional 816,309 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,463,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $297,901,000 after purchasing an additional 660,578 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV boosted its position in shares of American Express by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 802,038 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 622,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,188,788 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,121,676,000 after acquiring an additional 617,636 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Barclays upgraded shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.52.

AXP stock opened at $147.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.58. The company has a market capitalization of $118.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $147.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

