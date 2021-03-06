Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 850 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

UNP opened at $209.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.49 and its 200-day moving average is $201.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

