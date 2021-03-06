Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.14.
Several research firms have issued reports on VIE. Wedbush lowered Viela Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lowered Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.
Shares of VIE remained flat at $$52.96 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,212. Viela Bio has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viela Bio by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viela Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Viela Bio by 10.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Viela Bio by 106.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Viela Bio by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.98% of the company’s stock.
About Viela Bio
Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.
