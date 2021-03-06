Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIE. Wedbush lowered Viela Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright lowered Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of VIE remained flat at $$52.96 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,212. Viela Bio has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.12.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Viela Bio will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viela Bio by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viela Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Viela Bio by 10.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Viela Bio by 106.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Viela Bio by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

