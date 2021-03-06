Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Short Interest Down 27.7% in February

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,080,000 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the January 28th total of 4,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:VSTO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.48. 1,885,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,096. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.40. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $574.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSTO has been the topic of several analyst reports. CL King upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vista Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

In other news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,861,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,203,000 after purchasing an additional 810,231 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $12,474,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,838,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,995,000 after acquiring an additional 376,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,729,000. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

