Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives $27.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,213.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,210. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vistra by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,192,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Vistra by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after buying an additional 334,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vistra by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 33,627 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vistra during the third quarter valued at $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.82. 7,587,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,091,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vistra has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

