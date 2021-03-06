Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives $27.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2021

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VST shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Vistra from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vistra from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

In other news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $52,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,213.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,074,210. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VST. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vistra by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,517,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vistra by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,192,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,106,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Vistra by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 733,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,428,000 after buying an additional 334,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vistra by 17.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 225,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 33,627 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vistra during the third quarter valued at $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.82. 7,587,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,091,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vistra has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Vistra’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Analyst Recommendations for Vistra (NYSE:VST)

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit