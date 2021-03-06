Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to announce sales of $62.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $59.90 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $58.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year sales of $225.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $214.00 million to $236.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $217.83 million, with estimates ranging from $200.60 million to $238.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%.

HFWA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.53. 186,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,868. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.57. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 43.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,486,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Heritage Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,252,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after buying an additional 162,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Heritage Financial by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 136,816 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 120,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Heritage Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,315,000 after acquiring an additional 75,893 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

