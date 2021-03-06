Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,009. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.89. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $47.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

