Zacks: Brokerages Expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $40.73 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will announce $40.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.00 million and the highest is $41.20 million. ACM Research reported sales of $24.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $223.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $217.00 million to $234.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $307.96 million, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $323.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ACM Research from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

ACMR traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.10. 357,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,185. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.15. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $15.95 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.49 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 3,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $241,114.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,921 shares of company stock worth $9,187,857. Company insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACMR. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth $14,688,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,793,000 after purchasing an additional 172,318 shares during the period. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in ACM Research during the third quarter valued at about $7,559,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in ACM Research by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 214,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,394,000 after acquiring an additional 97,238 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ACM Research by 687.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after acquiring an additional 74,971 shares during the period. 31.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and single-wafer tools for back-end assembly and packaging equipment, as well as electro-chemical plating equipment for advanced metal plating.

