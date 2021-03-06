Zacks: Brokerages Expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is ($0.62). Phillips 66 posted earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 109.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.10). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.11.

PSX traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.35. 3,367,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,586. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.91. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $89.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patron Partners Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $295,857,000. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

