Zacks: Brokerages Expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.66 Million

Analysts expect that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will report sales of $46.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.00 million and the highest is $47.43 million. Preferred Bank posted sales of $43.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full-year sales of $190.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.80 million to $198.64 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $199.75 million, with estimates ranging from $187.60 million to $218.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 30.60%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $73.00) on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 19,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,575,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

PFBC stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.21. 78,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.51. The company has a market cap of $951.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $63.32.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

