Zacks: Brokerages Expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.49. The First of Long Island reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

FLIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of The First of Long Island from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, Director Walter C. Teagle III sold 4,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $89,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,846. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The First of Long Island during the third quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The First of Long Island during the third quarter worth $36,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in The First of Long Island during the third quarter worth $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in The First of Long Island by 357.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The First of Long Island during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLIC traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.89. 124,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The First of Long Island has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $475.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

