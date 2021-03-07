-$0.07 EPS Expected for Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) to report ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Primoris Services’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primoris Services will report full year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Primoris Services.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $897.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.93 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRIM shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

Primoris Services stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.38. The company had a trading volume of 446,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Primoris Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Primoris Services by 6.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Primoris Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,780 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

