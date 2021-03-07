-$0.15 EPS Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) to post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Sunstone Hotel Investors posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1,400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth $102,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHO stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. 2,582,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,014,983. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.36. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

