$0.19 EPS Expected for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Napco Security Technologies posted earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Napco Security Technologies.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSSC. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NSSC opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $626.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.29 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 5.53. Napco Security Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.88.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $190,188.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 2,233,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total transaction of $55,156,853.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,999,792 shares in the company, valued at $98,794,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 554.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.