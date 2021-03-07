$0.36 EPS Expected for Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to post earnings per share of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.41. Byline Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $73.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.35 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BY shares. TheStreet cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth purchased 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $86,467.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 340.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 441.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.15. 139,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,760. The stock has a market cap of $816.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.96. Byline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $21.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

