$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) will report earnings per share of $0.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.38. The Mosaic reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 883.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Mosaic.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.36.

Shares of MOS stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $30.07. 6,580,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,026,952. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $33.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in The Mosaic by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in The Mosaic by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in The Mosaic by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in The Mosaic by 467.3% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 272,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 224,080 shares during the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

