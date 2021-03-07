$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to announce earnings per share of $1.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.97. MSC Industrial Direct posted earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 67,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.04 per share, with a total value of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Bonomo sold 4,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $361,074.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,405 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,854 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded up $3.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.36. 417,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,605. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

