$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.24. The Procter & Gamble posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Procter & Gamble.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.98. 10,491,004 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,186,543. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.78 and its 200-day moving average is $136.53. The Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $310.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.72%.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 6,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $868,190.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 629,838 shares of company stock worth $81,120,667. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.