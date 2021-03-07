$1.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to post $1.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.35 and the lowest is $1.63. Target posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 230.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $8.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $9.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.98 to $10.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

Shares of TGT traded up $2.79 on Friday, hitting $172.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,008,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,036. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.96. Target has a fifty-two week low of $90.17 and a fifty-two week high of $199.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 3,231 shares during the period. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 14,875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

