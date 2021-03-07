$109.72 Million in Sales Expected for Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to announce sales of $109.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Galapagos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.93 million and the lowest is $48.40 million. Galapagos posted sales of $158.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year sales of $633.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.89 million to $887.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $532.48 million, with estimates ranging from $177.00 million to $813.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLPG. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Maxim Group lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Galapagos from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Galapagos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.62.

GLPG stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.70. The stock had a trading volume of 365,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,815. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $233.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Galapagos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Galapagos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Galapagos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Galapagos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Galapagos by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galapagos (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.