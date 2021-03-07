125,000 Shares in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) Acquired by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,608,000.

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.98.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.