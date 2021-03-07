$146.90 Million in Sales Expected for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) will announce sales of $146.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.80 million to $147.00 million. Columbia Banking System posted sales of $143.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year sales of $579.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $573.50 million to $586.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $584.40 million, with estimates ranging from $572.10 million to $596.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Columbia Banking System.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 299,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,704. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $33.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,675,000 after purchasing an additional 162,107 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,760,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,901,000 after buying an additional 109,827 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after buying an additional 402,570 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,547,000 after buying an additional 218,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,758,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,129,000 after buying an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.