$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will post $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.13 billion. AGCO posted sales of $1.93 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year sales of $10.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.11 billion to $10.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.26 billion to $11.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. AGCO’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AGCO from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AGCO in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.71.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $7.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.40. 816,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. AGCO has a 52-week low of $35.33 and a 52-week high of $134.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other AGCO news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,775.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $558,980. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in AGCO by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,875,000 after buying an additional 289,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth about $121,803,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AGCO by 4.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 833,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,593,000 after acquiring an additional 35,510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AGCO by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 796,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,100,000 after purchasing an additional 87,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $788,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

