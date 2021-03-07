$299.85 Million in Sales Expected for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) will announce $299.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $296.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $303.59 million. Franklin Electric reported sales of $266.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year sales of $1.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,186,384.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,783.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $1,063,857.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FELE traded up $3.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.16. 296,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,243. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $78.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

