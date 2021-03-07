36,156 Shares in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) Bought by Athos Capital Ltd

Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CFII) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 36,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CFII. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth $548,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $848,000.

NASDAQ:CFII traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,017,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,651. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $13.31.

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on industries, including the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

