619 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 619 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,114,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,362 shares of company stock worth $14,449,351 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Shares of GOOG traded up $59.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,108.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,195,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,985.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,737.11. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

