9,727 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Acquired by Orin Green Financial LLC

Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDYV. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,239.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,510,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,831,000 after buying an additional 1,445,902 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,259,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $15,412,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,371,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 181,306 shares during the period.

MDYV opened at $63.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.00.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

