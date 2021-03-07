9,727 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Acquired by Orin Green Financial LLC

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2021

Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDYV. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2,239.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,510,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,831,000 after buying an additional 1,445,902 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,259,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $15,412,000. KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,371,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 214,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 181,306 shares during the period.

MDYV opened at $63.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.00.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit